WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1152 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

Showers will continue along the Cascade Crest through 2AM.

Precipitation at the immediate crest will mainly be in the form of

rain with light freezing rain extending 10 to 20 miles east of

Stevens Pass where temperatures remain below freezing. Additional

ice accumulations will range between a trace to 0.03"

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

Showers of snow and ice pellets will continue overnight into Sunday

morning with additional accumulations generally less than an inch.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather