DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

227 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Deer Park, Worley, Tiger, Ione, Clayton, Post Falls,

Metaline Falls, Newport, Rockford, Chewelah, Newman Lake, Kettle

Falls, Davenport, Cheney, Colville, Fruitland, Orin, Hayden, Coeur

d'Alene, Spokane, Elk, Arden, and Metaline.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog may also lead to slick roads

through the morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

