WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 1058 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022 ...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TO CONTINUE IN IDAHO AND PORTIONS OF EASTERN WASHINGTON THIS AFTERNOON... .Snow intensity will be moderate to heavy at times. West of the frontal boundary into Central Washington, precipitation has become more showery with only light additional snow accumulations expected through the remainder of the afternoon. Heavier snow showers will continue along the immediate Cascade crest impacting the mountain passes. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... Isolated to scattered snow showers will continue into the afternoon with minor additional accumulations. Another band of steady snow will be possible overnight which could produce local accumulations near two inches or more. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Stehekin, Holden Village, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions Wednesday. Check pass conditions before attempting to travel through the Cascades on Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will be isolated to scattered in nature with quick bursts of snow up to one inch per hour. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches mainly eastern Lincoln County northward toward Lake Roosevelt. * WHERE...Wauconda, Boulder Creek Road, Creston, Chesaw Road, Inchelium, Grand Coulee, Republic, Coulee City, Sherman Pass, Harrington, Odessa, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, and Wilbur. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Warmer temperatures have arrived in Adams County which has been removed from the Winter Storm Warning. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 9 inches. * WHERE...Chewelah, Colville, Athol, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Springdale-Hunters Road, Northport, Eastport, Deer Park, Sandpoint, Newport, Orin-Rice Road, Flowery Trail Road, and Kettle Falls. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. conditions into Thursday morning. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. Lower snow amounts southwest of Cheney. * WHERE...Hayden, Spokane Valley, Davenport, Fairfield, Cheney, Downtown Spokane, Rockford, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Worley, and Coeur d'Alene. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drifting snow is expected across the West Plains. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches along and east of State route 195 east toward US95. Snow amounts less than an inch in southwestern Whitman County. * WHERE...Pullman, Tekoa, Oakesdale, Colfax, Uniontown, Rosalia, Potlatch, Genesee, La Crosse, Moscow, and Plummer. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drifting snow is expected and could further complicate travel across the Palouse on Wednesday. Rain will switch to snow for areas of western Whitman County tonight into Thursday morning. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches in the mountains and 2 to 6 inches in the foothills. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Peola, Mountain Road, Anatone, and Cloverland Road. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. conditions Wednesday and Thursday as well as localized blowing and drifting snow. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... with minor additional accumulations. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather