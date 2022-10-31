WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 1, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 401 PM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022 A significant storm system moves into the area late this week into early next next. The highest possible impact comes from strong and potentially damaging winds. These are forecast to accompany a cold front passage Friday evening into Saturday. There is still some uncertainty regarding severity of the winds, but gusts over 50 mph are possible with possible downed trees and power outages. Stay tuned. Updates will be made as forecast confidence increases to support significant impacts or decrease the risk. The system will also be accompanied by some snow chances late Thursday night and Friday morning, though accumulations may largely be on grassy and elevated surfaces. into next Monday. One possible impact comes from strong and potentially damaging winds. These are forecast to accompany a cold front passage Friday evening into Saturday. There is still some uncertainty regarding severity of the winds, but gusts over 40 mph are possible Other impacts are possible from the light to moderate snow Thursday night and Friday morning and some moderate to heavy snow will be possible behind the cold front Saturday, especially around the Cascades and central Panhandle. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather