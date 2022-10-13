WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 17, 2022

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Washington Department of Ecology Yakima WA

Relayed by National Weather Service Spokane WA

124 PM PDT Thu Oct 13 2022

An Air Quality Alert issued by the Washington Department of Ecology

will continue at least through Monday for Okanogan, Chelan, and

Douglas counties.

Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may vary from unhealthy to

hazardous at times close to the current wildfires in Chelan and

western Okanogan counties.

Please visit WA Smoke Blog wasmoke.blogspot.com for real time AQ

levels and updated smoke forecasts.

Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience

health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and

limit time spent outdoors. When air quality is Unhealthy, everyone

should reduce exposure, limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor

activity, and follow tips for cleaner indoor air. When air quality

is Very Unhealthy or hazardous everyone should reduce exposure, stay

inside and filter indoor air to keep it cleaner or go elsewhere for

cleaner air, if needed.

