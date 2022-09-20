WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 20, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 659 PM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKANOGAN VALLEY... North wind will diminish into the 10 to 15 mph range overnight in the Okanogan Valley. Relative humidity values will also climb above critical thresholds overnight. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather