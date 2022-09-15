WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 14, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1052 PM PDT Wed Sep 14 2022

...FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The Flash Flood Watch will expire for portions of North Central and

Northeast Washington, including the following counties, in North

Central Washington, Okanogan. In Northeast Washington, Ferry and

Stevens.

The flash flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood

Watch will expire at 11 PM PDT this evening.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather