WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

140 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...Breezy winds and isolated dry lightning through this evening...

.The arrival of a front today will bring clouds and cooler

temperatures, but also gusty winds and the threat of dry lightning.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING

FOR GUSTY WINDS AND THE POTENTIAL FOR DRY LIGHTNING...

* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central

Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk

Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather

Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire

Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather

Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone

708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708)

and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone

709).

* Winds: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with local gusts up to 40 mph.

Erratic gusty winds are also possible near thunderstorms.

* Timing: Through 9pm this evening.

* Relative Humidities: 20 to 40 percent.

* Temperatures: High temperatures today will be from the 80s in

the lower elevations, 70s in the mountains.

* Impacts: Dry lightning today could initiate new fires. Gusty

afternoon winds could cause current fires to spread.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

