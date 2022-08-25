WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 1215 AM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Spokane County through 1245 AM PDT... At 1214 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Cheney, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Cheney and Tyler. This includes Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 258 and 263. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4744 11782 4750 11777 4749 11756 4737 11766 TIME...MOT...LOC 0714Z 286DEG 13KT 4745 11772 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather