WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Spokane WA

646 PM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The Flood Advisory has expired for a portion of Northeast Washington

near Addy and Chewelah, including the following county, Stevens.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

