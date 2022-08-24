WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

546 PM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Ferry

County through 615 PM PDT...

At 546 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 26

miles east of Nespelem Community, or 53 miles east of Omak, moving

south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Ferry

County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4814 11836 4802 11841 4804 11869 4819 11859

TIME...MOT...LOC 0046Z 021DEG 11KT 4812 11844

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

