WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Spokane WA

442 PM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Northeast Washington, including the following

county, Stevens.

* WHEN...Until 645 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 441 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.2 inches of

rain have fallen and more rain is expected to fall.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Chewelah and Addy.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ferry

and northeastern Okanogan Counties through 515 PM PDT...

At 444 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles northwest of Sherman Pass, or 37 miles northeast of Omak,

moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Wauconda.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4874 11881 4870 11879 4866 11901 4874 11903

TIME...MOT...LOC 2344Z 086DEG 14KT 4872 11885

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

