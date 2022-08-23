WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Spokane WA

203 PM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.A slow moving Low will support afternoon convective thunderstorms.

The storms will be stationary to slow moving. It will allow for

heavy rain amounts over small areas causing flash flooding.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Idaho, including the following counties,

Bonner, Boundary and Shoshone. Portions of Northeast Washington,

including the following counties, Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage, recent burn scars, and urban

areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood

with more heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Slow moving thunderstorms will bring brief heavy downpours

across the area

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

_____

