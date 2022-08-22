WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 353 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR NORTH CENTRAL OKANOGAN COUNTY... The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road and trail closures. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Okanogan County through 445 PM PDT... At 353 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19 miles northeast of Stehekin, or 37 miles west of Omak. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Winthrop. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4846 12043 4858 12029 4850 12004 4829 12032 TIME...MOT...LOC 2253Z 310DEG 4KT 4849 12033 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather