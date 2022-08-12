WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Spokane WA

144 PM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ferry

and northeastern Okanogan Counties through 215 PM PDT...

At 144 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 25

miles east of Oroville, or 46 miles northeast of Omak, moving north

at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Ferry and Chesaw.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4888 11884 4890 11911 4900 11907 4900 11873

TIME...MOT...LOC 2044Z 194DEG 20KT 4895 11888

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

