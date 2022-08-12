WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

859 PM PDT Thu Aug 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Latah and

east central Whitman Counties through 930 PM PDT...

At 859 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Moscow, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Pullman, Moscow, Troy, Potlatch, Onaway, Harvard, Princeton, Viola

and Joel.

This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 335 and

368.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4657 11701 4662 11721 4704 11697 4689 11651

TIME...MOT...LOC 0359Z 216DEG 30KT 4670 11698

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather