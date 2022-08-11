WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

646 PM PDT Thu Aug 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Boundary, northeastern Stevens and northern Pend Oreille Counties

through 715 PM PDT...

At 646 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 23

miles northwest of Nordman, or 47 miles west of Bonners Ferry, moving

northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Metaline Falls, Metaline, Sullivan Lake Campground and Noisy Creek

Campground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4894 11703 4875 11735 4881 11753 4900 11735

4900 11703

TIME...MOT...LOC 0146Z 215DEG 13KT 4886 11734

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

