WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 1013 AM PDT Thu Aug 11 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR NORTH- CENTRAL WASHINGTON... The National Weather Service in Spokane has cancelled the Red Flag Warning. Thunderstorms have moved out of the warned area. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop over the mountains this afternoon, but lightning coverage doesn't look to be enough to warrant a continuation of a red flag warning at this time. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather