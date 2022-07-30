WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022

_____

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1145 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures through Sunday will range between 95 and

108 degrees. Overnight temperatures will only cool into the 60s to

the lower 70s.

* WHERE...Cascades and Cascade Valleys including The Methow Valley,

Parts of Lake Chelan and Leavenworth.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air

conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes

through the Sunday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures through Monday will range between 95 and

110 degrees. Overnight temperatures will only cool into the upper

60s to upper 70s.

* WHERE...Central Washington valleys and Western Columbia Basin

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday.

through the Monday.

* WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to around

103 except 103 to near 110 across portions of the Upper Columbia

Basin and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley through Monday. Overnight

temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s.

* WHERE...The Idaho Panhandle and Eastern Washington

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather