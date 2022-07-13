WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1257 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Adams,

northwestern Whitman and south central Lincoln Counties through 130

AM PDT...

At 1257 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Ritzville, or 32 miles northeast of Connell, moving northeast at 50

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Ritzville, Sprague, Ralston, Pizzro, Marengo, Tokio and Paha.

This includes Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 216

and 246.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4700 11862 4741 11814 4726 11786 4726 11796

4712 11796 4689 11840

TIME...MOT...LOC 0757Z 226DEG 45KT 4703 11839

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

