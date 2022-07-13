WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 1157 PM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Benewah, southwestern Kootenai and southeastern Spokane Counties through 1230 AM PDT... At 1156 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Plummer, or 22 miles south of Spokane Valley, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Harrison, Fairfield, Worley and Waverly. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 401 and 422. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4736 11695 4737 11704 4732 11705 4728 11712 4733 11724 4763 11691 4751 11665 TIME...MOT...LOC 0656Z 226DEG 34KT 4735 11711 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather