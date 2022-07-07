WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 7, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Spokane WA

448 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Latah and

northeastern Whitman Counties through 530 AM PDT...

At 448 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Colfax, or 12 miles northwest of Pullman, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Colfax, Garfield, Oakesdale and Belmont.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4681 11728 4688 11743 4715 11724 4703 11692

TIME...MOT...LOC 1148Z 216DEG 24KT 4688 11731

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

