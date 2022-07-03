WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 3, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Spokane WA 657 PM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 7 PM PDT this evening for the Nespelem and Chuweah burn scar areas in Okanogan and Ferry counties in Washington. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather