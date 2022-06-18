WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 18, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Spokane WA

750 PM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Northeast Washington, including the following

county, Ferry.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Fast flowing streams and the possibility of minor rock

or mud slides.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 740 PM PDT, rain amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches had fallen

over the mountainous terrain west of Inchelium including the

Summit Trail Burn Scar. Additional light to moderate rain is

expected this evening and overnight.

- Summit Trail Burn Scar of 2021 is the most likely place to

experience minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Twin Lakes and the steep terrain west of Inchelium.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should drive with caution this evening in the Advisory

area. Never drive through water of unknown depth. Be alert for rocks

and debris on the roadway. Do not drive around barricades since

roads may be closed due to high water. Campers and hikers should

avoid streams or creeks.

