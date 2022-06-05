WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1130 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Adams

County through 1215 PM PDT...

At 1129 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Connell, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lind, Hatton, Cunningham and Beatrice.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4702 11865 4679 11828 4673 11842 4674 11892

TIME...MOT...LOC 1829Z 228DEG 22KT 4672 11877

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

