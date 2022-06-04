WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 4, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Spokane WA 600 AM PDT Sat Jun 4 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Washington, including the following counties, Asotin and Garfield. * WHEN...Until Noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Heavy rain and excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. There is also the potential for flooding, mud slides, or debris flows on and below the Lick Creek burn scar. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather