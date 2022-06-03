WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Spokane WA

203 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Northeast Washington, including the following

county, Ferry.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas

including the Summit Trail fire burn scar.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 200 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Inchelium. Hail Creek Road, Sitdown Creek Road, Lynx Creek

Road.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

