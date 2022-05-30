WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 30, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Spokane WA

631 PM PDT Mon May 30 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Spokane

County through 700 PM PDT...

At 628 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Mead,

moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could produce minor damage to outdoor objects.

Localized heavy rain with amounts up to a half inch in 20

minutes may also produce minor street flooding.

Locations impacted include...

Spokane, Spokane Valley, Millwood, Green Acres, Trentwood, Fairwood,

Country Homes, Town And Country, Dishman, Mead, Otis Orchards-East

Farms, Colbert, Opportunity and Veradale.

This includes Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 279

and 294.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4790 11734 4784 11709 4756 11716 4766 11754

TIME...MOT...LOC 0128Z 019DEG 13KT 4780 11726

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

