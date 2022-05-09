WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 302 PM PDT Mon May 9 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM TUESDAY TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Ephrata, Odessa, Ralston, Othello, Lamona, Moses Lake, Rockford, Coulee City, Spokane, Wilbur, Coeur d'Alene, Electric City, Post Falls, Harrington, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Creston, Stratford, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Tuesday to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Colfax, Rosalia, Tekoa, La Crosse, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather