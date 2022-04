WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

905 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have diminished below advisory criteria, therefore the wind

advisory has been cancelled.

_____

