WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1001 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...SPRING SNOW CONTINUES ACROSS PARTS OF THE INLAND NW...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Holden Village and Stevens Pass.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday evening commute. Gusty winds

could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Mountain Road, Anatone, Peola, and Cloverland Road.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Monday evening commute.

* WHERE...Plain and Leavenworth.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow at times. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches in

the valleys. Mountains could see 6 to 8 inches, mainly south of

the Silver Valley. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Rosalia, Colfax, Tekoa, Dobson Pass, La Crosse, Deary,

Avery, St. Maries, Uniontown, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Pullman,

Mullan, Oakesdale, and Pinehurst.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

