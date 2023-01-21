WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 21, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 844 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Brief southerly winds will shift westerly this evening. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... Low visibilities will improve through this morning as a stronger frontal system moves across the area. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather