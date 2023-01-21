WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 22, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

244 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS

MORNING TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 14 inches.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains of Snohomish and King Counties,

including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass, and Cascade

mountains of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal

Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

