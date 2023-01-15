WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Seattle WA

434 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Washington...

Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County.

.The Skokomish river is slowly receding but will remain above flood

stage until further notice.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Flooding is occurring. Most flood related deaths occur in

automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or

low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a

small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over

higher ground.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 445 PM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Skokomish River at Potlatch.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread

flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West

Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 4:00 AM PST Sunday the stage was 17.0 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 4:00 AM PST Sunday was 17.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.2

feet late tonight.

- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

17.2 feet on 12/17/2001.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather