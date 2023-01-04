WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Seattle WA 130 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...San Juan County and Admiralty Inlet Area zones. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 1 PM PST * WHERE...Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, North Coast and Central Coast zones. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 1 PM PST Thursday. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather