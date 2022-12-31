WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

331 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches

possible.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties,

including the Mount Baker Ski Area.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

