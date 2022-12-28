WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

_____

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Seattle WA

408 AM PST Wed Dec 28 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Significant coastal flooding expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Interior, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area,

Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property

including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure

will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even with the pressure rises overnight

tidal anomalies will push high tide within a half a foot of the

high tide Tuesday morning. For the Southwest Interior areas,

coastal flooding is only expected for the Olympia area of

Thurston County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If

travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through

water of unknown depth.

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected.

* WHERE...Everett and Vicinity plus Admiralty Inlet area.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS

MORNING TO 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County and Western

Skagit County zones.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide values with the tidal anomalies

this morning are predicted to be one to one and a half foot

lower than the high tide Tuesday.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Paradise Creek at Moscow.

* WHEN...Until late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Water will be up to the homes near the

intersection of Bridge and Hillcrest. Intersection at 5th and

Roosevelt will be flooded. Water will be out of the banks at the D

Street bridge. Storm drains along Main Street will be backed up

and overflowing. Mountainview Park will be flooded. Bike path

along the creek near the University will be under 6 inches of

water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 3:45 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 10.3 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 3:45 AM PST Wednesday was 11.0 feet.

- Forecast...The creek is expected to fall below flood stage by

this evening and continue falling for the next several days.

- Flood stage is 9.2 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

10.9 feet on 03/10/2017.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather