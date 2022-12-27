WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Seattle WA 526 PM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Washington... Cowlitz River At Randle affecting Lewis County. .The current hydrograph shows the river level declining and will likely not remain in flood. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Cowlitz River At Randle. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain below minor flood stage and appears to be on the way down. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather