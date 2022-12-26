WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 26, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

326 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Watch, south winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

For the High Wind Watch, from this evening through late

Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

