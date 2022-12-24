WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022 _____ COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Seattle WA 305 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast and Central Coast zones. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...King tides Sunday will result in unusually high water levels at high tide. Minor tidal overflow and coastal erosion is possible. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area zones. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather