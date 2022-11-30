WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 632 AM PST Wed Nov 30 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas and Lowlands of western Skagit County, including Cypress Island, Guemes Island, Anacortes, Mount Vernon, and La Conner. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. MORNING ABOVE 1000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 1000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area, including Port Townsend, Whidbey Island, and Camano Island, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca lowlands, including Port Angeles, Sequim, and Blyn and Western Strait of Juan de Fuca lowlands, including Sekiu, Clallam Bay, and Joyce. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...East Puget Sound Lowlands from Snohomish County to Pierce County, including Arlington, Gold Bar, Duvall, Snoqualmie, Buckley, and Eatonville and Bellevue and vicinity, including Mill Creek, Kenmore, Kirkland, and Issaquah. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 1000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow above 1000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete, Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Darrington, Index, Skykomish, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle, and Packwood. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. accumulations of up to 4 inches. * WHERE...Olympic mountains and valleys, including Hurricane Ridge, Amanda Park, and Quinault. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS * WHAT...Little to no additional snowfall, except for a light accumulation under a heavy shower in Snohomish county. * WHERE...Everett and vicinity, including Stanwood, Marysville, and Mountlake Terrace and Seattle and vicinity, including Shoreline. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will impact the morning commute. your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather