Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 6, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

228 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 2000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of

up to one inch.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit

Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area,

Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete, Cascade mountains and valleys

of Snohomish and King Counties, including Darrington, Index,

Skykomish, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade

mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including

the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier,

Ashford, Randle, and Packwood.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY

ABOVE 2000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2

to 10 inches.

* WHERE...Olympic mountains and valleys, including Hurricane

Ridge, Amanda Park, and Quinault. Exercise caution along US 101

as some snow or wintry mix could make it down to lower

elevations through Monday.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.

