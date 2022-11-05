WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 6, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Seattle WA

646 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in

Washington...

Snoqualmie River Near Carnation affecting King County.

.Rain will move into the area Sunday but will not be enough to stop

the river from receding the remainder of the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 145 AM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Snoqualmie River Near Carnation.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 56.0 feet, the Snoqualmie River will cause widespread

flooding from Fall City downstream through Carnation and Duvall...

inundating much of the farm land and numerous roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:15 PM PDT Saturday the stage was 56.1 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 6:15 PM PDT Saturday was 56.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river will continue to recede and fall below

flood stage Sunday morning.

- Flood stage is 54.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

