WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

351 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of

up to two inches.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties,

including the Mount Baker Ski Area, Cascade mountains of

Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass, and

Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains of Pierce and Lewis

Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

