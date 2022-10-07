WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 9, 2022

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Puget Sound Clean Air Agency

Olympic Region Clean Air Agency

Southwest Clean Air Agency

Relayed by National Weather Service Seattle WA

1253 PM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY NIGHT...

An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following

agency:

Puget Sound Clean Air Agency

until midnight PDT Sunday night.

The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. The

overall air quality will be moderate for most the Puget Sound for the

next few days from wildfire smoke. Some areas closer to US Route 2,

Darrington, and east King and Snohomish County may reach unhealthy

for sensitive groups, unhealthy, or worse at times from the smoke.

All sensitive groups should limit spending any time outdoors.

People with health conditions may have worsened symptoms.

We do not expect rain for at least the next few days, and onshore

winds will be light, so the smoke is expected to linger. For the

latest information on pollution levels, visit map.pscleanair.gov.

When pollution levels are high, try to find clean indoor air or use

an air filter if possible.

Olympic Region Clean Air Agency

next few days from wildfire smoke. All sensitive groups should limit

spending any time outdoors. People with health conditions may have

worsened symptoms.

latest information on pollution levels, visit www.orcaa.org. When

pollution levels are high, try to find clean indoor air or use an air

filter if possible.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

Southwest Clean Air Agency

until midnight PDT Saturday night.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory has been issued. Wildfires burning in the

region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to

reach unhealthy levels at times through midnight Saturday October

8th.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate

heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health

problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it

is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung

condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.swcleanair.gov.

