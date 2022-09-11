WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022 _____ AIR QUALITY ALERT Air Quality Alert Message Northwest Clean Air Agency Puget Sound Clean Air Agency Olympic Region Clean Air Agency Relayed by National Weather Service Seattle WA 1011 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING... An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following agencies: Northwest Clean Air Agency until 6 PM PDT this evening. The air quality is expected to be unhealthy to very unhealthy. Everyone should stay indoors. Avoid all strenuous activity. Close windows and doors if it's not too hot, set your AC to recirculate, and use HEPA air filter if possible. For current current air quality conditions, health precautions, and additional information on wildland fire smoke, visit www.nwcleanairwa.gov. Wildfire smoke can cause burning eyes, sore throat, headache, coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and worsening of heart and lung conditions. Puget Sound Clean Air Agency The air quality has improved for areas across the South Sound this morning to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Air quality should gradually continue to improve tonight into Monday. All sensitive groups should limit spending any time outdoors. People with health conditions may have worsened symptoms. Healthy people may start to have symptoms. Localized spots of unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality continue for areas across Snohomish County. Conditions should gradually improve tonight into Monday. Everyone should stay indoors. Avoid all strenuous activity. Close windows and doors if it's not too hot, set your AC to recirculate, and use HEPA air filter if possible. www.pscleanair.gov. Olympic Region Clean Air Agency The air quality is expected to remain unhealthy before improving tonight. Everyone should stay indoors. Avoid all strenuous activity. Close windows and doors if it's not too hot, set your AC to recirculate, and use HEPA air filter if possible. additional information on wildland fire smoke, visit www.orcaa.org. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather