RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

652 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT

PDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central

Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,

Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather

Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather

Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire

Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally

Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget

Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.

* TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative

humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates

of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire

were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding

area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will

likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 652 AND 661...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 652 West Portion of the

Olympic Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 661 East Portion of

the Olympic Mountains.

* WINDS...East 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 24 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 70s to mid 80s.

