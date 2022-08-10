WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Seattle WA

324 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Jefferson

and southwestern Clallam Counties through 400 AM PDT...

At 323 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

La Push, or 7 miles west of Forks, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

La Push, Quillayute and Ozette.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4820 12470 4825 12470 4796 12438 4784 12454

4787 12456 4789 12463 4800 12468 4809 12470

4810 12468 4816 12474

TIME...MOT...LOC 1023Z 134DEG 18KT 4795 12455

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather