WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 20, 2023 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 600 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Fog has lifted a bit, and is not as dense as it was earlier in many areas. Drivers should still be prepared for sudden changes in visibility, as a few patches of dense fog will persist until after sunrise. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Western Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility varies dramatically across the advisory area. Drivers should slow down and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.