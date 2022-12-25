WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 452 AM PST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. For the Winter Storm Watch, significant icing possible. Total ice accumulations of one quarter inch to one inch possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice, especially Monday night and Tuesday. Travel will continue to be very difficult through midday Tuesday, including possible road closures. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https:\/\/www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel\/real-time\/map ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY Additional ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. For accumulation of up to one half inch possible. East winds gusting up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Western Columbia River Gorge. through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice, especially Monday night and Tuesday. Travel could be difficult, including possible road closures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest icing will likely occur east of Multnomah Falls. ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of northwest and west central Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Washington, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, Snohomish. The rivers in the watch area have crested or will crest below flood stage later today. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather